Politics

Code Committee

southoldtownny.gov
 7 days ago

This meeting is public; however, it does not constitute a public hearing. Testimony from the public may not be solicited nor received. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via the Zoom online platform. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen in via telephone. Options for Public Attendance: Via Computer: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85772491448?pwd=RVNlT1lDQndnaHVFSnZGaE9xakdNZz09 Passcode: 458924 Or One Tap Mobile : US: +16465588656,,85772491448#,,,,*458924# or +13017158592,,85772491448#,,,,*458924# Or Telephone: US: +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 720 707 2699 or +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 857 7249 1448 Passcode: 458924.

www.southoldtownny.gov

Comments / 0

southoldtownny.gov

Agricultural Advisory Committee - CANCELED

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on October 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone.
AGRICULTURE
southoldtownny.gov

Town Board Budget Review Working Sessions

The Town Board Budget Review Working Sessions will be held on Wed. October 6th, Fri. October 8th, Tue. October 12th and Wed. October 13th, 2021. These working sessions will be held virtually via the Zoom online platform. The public will have access to listen to the work sessions as they...
POLITICS
wirx.com

No Opposition In Committee To Extending Social Districts

People have been enjoying eating outside in social districts set up by communities during this pandemic. That’s the word from state Representative T.C. Clements, who’s introduced a bill to extend the sunset on social districts beyond 2024. Testimony was heard today in the Regulatory Reform Committee. Chair Roger Hauck thinks they should continue.
POLITICS
Metro News

Miller finds value in committee assignments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the U.S. Congress continues discussions on domestic policy proposals, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., has a front-row seat to the legislative action. Miller joined the House of Representatives Ways & Means Committee at the start of this congressional session, and has spent part of the month considering parts of President Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda. She additionally began serving on the House Budget Committee this month, which took up the $3.5 trillion proposal over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Idaho’s Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on ‘Absurd’ Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
IDAHO STATE
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Trump Wanted to 'Stay in Power Forever' Like Putin, Says His Ex-National Security Adviser

A former top national security adviser to Donald Trump said the ex-president admired Russia's Vladimir Putin and wanted to "stay in power forever" like the strongman leader. "He saw Putin as the kind of epitome of the badass populist, frankly, you know, the kind of person that he wanted to be: super-rich, super powerful, no checks and balances, and essentially being able to stay in power forever," Fiona Hill, who previously served as senior director for Europe and Russia on Trump's National Security Council, told Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast on an episode of The New Abnormal podcast uploaded on Sunday.
POTUS
The Guardian

‘Can you believe this?’: key takeaways from the report on Trump’s attempt to steal the election

A 394-page Senate report released Thursday offers some of the most alarming details to date of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. For weeks after the November election, Trump and Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, pressed acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and top Department of Justice deputies to pursue fanciful allegations of election fraud, according to the report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi evacuated from Vatican amid protests over COVID vaccines in Rome

With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a "Green Pass" that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome's streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was visiting Pope Francis Saturday to discuss topics like climate change and had to be removed from the Vatican out of an abundance of caution. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News' foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
IMMIGRATION

