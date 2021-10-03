No. 3 Oregon loses control of its playoff destiny after losing control of game, but this shouldn't be a surprise

And then there were none. No more Pac-12 unbeatens. No more opportunity for Oregon to control its destiny for the College Football Playoff. Though it was an upset, it shouldn't have been a surprise. But it shouldn't have ended like this as the No. 3 Ducks mostly lost their game 31-24 in overtime on Saturday at Stanford by themselves. They had control late after a slow start. Leading by seven, they drove into Cardinal territory and were in position to run out the clock with two minutes left.