Cal U students study vaccine hesitancy, develop marketing campaign

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have decreased immensely due to mistrust and our polarized political climate. According to the Mayo Clinic vaccination tracker, the United States has a fully vaccinated population of 59.7% as of September 21st, 2021. An average of ⅔ of the population must be fully vaccinated or have antibodies from prior infection in order to reach herd immunity. There has been a significant slow-down in vaccination rates since April, due to unvaccinated people refusing or unable to get the vaccine. Most of this unease comes from the internet.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO