Cal U students study vaccine hesitancy, develop marketing campaign
Four California University of Pennsylvania students have designed a marketing campaign to encourage college-age students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The students – Divonne Franklin, Larry Wiles, Susan Mazanetz, and Yamna Boukaabar – took part in a 10-week summer fellowship that trained them in scientific communication regarding COVID-19, and on Tuesday they shared the results of their research on vaccine hesitancy.www.heraldstandard.com
