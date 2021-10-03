CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, PA

Cal U students study vaccine hesitancy, develop marketing campaign

By Karen Mansfield
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour California University of Pennsylvania students have designed a marketing campaign to encourage college-age students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The students – Divonne Franklin, Larry Wiles, Susan Mazanetz, and Yamna Boukaabar – took part in a 10-week summer fellowship that trained them in scientific communication regarding COVID-19, and on Tuesday they shared the results of their research on vaccine hesitancy.

