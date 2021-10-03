CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Youth Bureau

southoldtownny.gov
 7 days ago

The Southold Town Youth Bureau will meet at 5:00 PM, on October 4, 2021 in the Community Center located at 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY with an option for Zoom meeting. Town of Southold is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Youth Bureau Board Meeting Time: Oct 4, 2021 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83552938807?pwd=a2s0V1JnSTJjb0ZJeTNWZ05abGRkUT09 Meeting ID: 835 5293 8807 Passcode: 299978 One tap mobile +19294362866,,83552938807#,,,,*299978# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

Agricultural Advisory Committee - CANCELED

The Southold Town AGRICULTURAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE will meet on October 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, located at 53095 Main Road Southold. The public will have access to view and listen to the meeting as it is happening via Zoom. If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there is an option to listen via telephone.
Town Board Budget Review Working Sessions

The Town Board Budget Review Working Sessions will be held on Wed. October 6th, Fri. October 8th, Tue. October 12th and Wed. October 13th, 2021. These working sessions will be held virtually via the Zoom online platform. The public will have access to listen to the work sessions as they...
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
Fairfield County Farm Bureau Farm Hop

Enjoy this drive-it-yourself tour of various Fairfield County farms. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet farmers, learn about local agriculture, and purchase farm products. Visit all three of the participating farms to enter to win a Farm Bureau Gift Basket. Sept 18, 2021: Paige’s Produce, 10-4 p.m. Sept 26,...
Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs Legislation Protecting Immigrants From Being Blackmailed, Intimidated Over Legal Status

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation making it illegal to use a person’s immigration status against them. Threats to report a person’s immigration status could previously be treated as a crime in cases of labor and sex trafficking, but they weren’t treated as potential extortion or coercion offenses. The bill now allows prosecutors to charge individuals with a crime if they blackmail or intimidate others based on their legal status in situations unrelated to labor or sex trafficking. Similar measures have been enacted in California, Colorado, Maryland and Virginia.
Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it's hard to come by in the planet's poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
Idaho's Rogue Lt. Gov. Storms Off When Pressed on 'Absurd' Behavior

Idaho’s rogue Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin doesn’t like having to explain her actions. When a CNN reporter asked her Friday to explain why she was “undermining” her boss by issuing a rogue ban on vaccine mandates, she shot back, “I’m not going to talk anymore to an activist.” Gov. Brad Little was out of state on official business this week when McGeachin sneakily issued an executive order banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools. It was the third time McGeachin, who reportedly intends to run for governor, double-crossed her boss while he was out of town; she previously imposed a state-wide mask ban and mobilized National Guard troops to go to the Mexico border.
NY Gov. Hochul decriminalizes public drug use and sale of needles

ALBANY, NY (77WABC) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill that would decriminalize the public use and sale of needles. The new law goes into effect immediately. The new law eliminates a section of the state’s penal code that says possessing a needle or syringe in public is a class-A misdemeanor. The law also removes the cap of 10 needles allowed per sale to individuals under the old law.
Farm Bureau Comments On Recent Livestock Market Hearing

Washington, D.C. — The American Farm Bureau Federation is reviewing a recent hearing regarding livestock markets. On Thursday, lawmakers on the *House* Ag Committee held a hearing on livestock market issues. The committee heard testimony from packers, producers, other lawmakers, and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. According to Scott Bennett – American Farm Bureau congressional relations director – one of the hearing’s speakers was Iowa *Senator* Chuck Grassley.
