Youth Bureau
The Southold Town Youth Bureau will meet at 5:00 PM, on October 4, 2021 in the Community Center located at 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY with an option for Zoom meeting. Town of Southold is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Youth Bureau Board Meeting Time: Oct 4, 2021 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83552938807?pwd=a2s0V1JnSTJjb0ZJeTNWZ05abGRkUT09 Meeting ID: 835 5293 8807 Passcode: 299978 One tap mobile +19294362866,,83552938807#,,,,*299978# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)www.southoldtownny.gov
Comments / 0