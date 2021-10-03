CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP benefit recipients can expect a big increase in funds

By Alyssa Bethencourt
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago
Food stamp recipients will see their monthly payments go up in October due to a major update to the program.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are jumping 27% above pre-pandemic levels. That is the largest increase in the program's history. The boost comes from an update to the Thrifty Food Plan – an estimate of the minimum cost of groceries to meet a family’s needs.

“I would go to the store and get things and then when I did, I would spend all of my food stamps too fast,” said Maryann Lombardo who receives SNAP benefits.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, one in seven Nevada residents receive SNAP benefits.

“People have lost their jobs and they’ve lost their income. There are so many things that have happened,” said Lisa Segler, the director of strategic initiatives at Three Square.

Nevadans currently enrolled in SNAP benefits don’t need to do anything. The new funds will be sent out automatically beginning in October.

Jacqueline Lewis
7d ago

If you call a 30 dollar increase big than your need your head examined. I tell you what give me your check, and try living off what I live off a month with no extra help including rent lights, and whatever else Bill's. I bet none of the government official with trade place with anyone of us.

Robert Casey
6d ago

I'm a single father a senior citizen and disabled. before the pandemic we received 24 dollars for ebt.now I'm not going to argue a 20 dollar raise on ebt.every penny helps us.what's going to hurt is were in public housing that 20 dollar raise in ebt will raise our rent 50 bucks.we got a 17 dollar raise last year for ssdi that raised our rent this year 54 bucks.

Kenneth Hlavik
6d ago

that's amazing. but us old disabled Social Security recipients don't get any thing! we pay in all of our Lives to the Social Security beneficiary. yet we don't get a raise , or a stimulus check. all we get is the Shaft!!!

