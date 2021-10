The play of the San Diego Padres down the stretch has been abysmal. Peter Seidler and the ownership group made an investment to win, and they are demanding results. The Padres are paying players fair market value. They are aggressive in acquiring players and committed to winning now. In the early part of the 2021 season, playoff baseball in San Diego seemed inevitable. The Padres were gathering the attention of baseball fans everywhere. There was a buzz about the team as the Padres moved into the national spotlight.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO