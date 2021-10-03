ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from week 7 plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For highlights each week watch “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday’s live at 11 p.m. and rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The “Key to the City” is back home at the University of Sioux Falls. With a come-from-behind 28-26 victory, USF Football Team (3-2, 3-2 NSIC) defeated No. 14 Augustana (4-1, 4-1 NSIC) on Saturday before 5,726 in attendance at Bob Young Field on Cougar Day/Hall of Fame game. It was USF’s seventh win in nine game in the “Key to the City” series that dates back to 2012 (32-31 double overtime win for USF). The Cougars knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time since a 26-7 win over No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth on August 31 in Duluth, Minn.
ROCHELLE — With neither defense able to muster any stops Friday evening, Rochelle senior Bryton DiSimoni knew he needed to make a big special teams play to swing the momentum when the Hubs faced off against the Marengo Indians in a pivotal conference matchup. After regaining the lead midway through...
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s football team improved its standing for one of the playoff berths from Class 4A, Region 3 with a 48-6 win over Sumter Central on Oct. 8. It was the third consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. Next they...
Defeating Pequot Lakes for the first win of the season was especially sweet for the Park Rapids football team. Not only was the 28-14 victory in front of a homecoming crowd at Vern Weekley Field on Friday, Sept. 24, it snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots. The last time the Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes was a 14-12 decision in 2013. Since then, the Patriots had prevailed in this Midwest Red District rivalry, including winning all five meetings in the Section 8AAA playoffs.
BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 22 Augustana football team controlled the Bemidji State Beavers in a 52-24 win Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota. The Vikings’ victory dampened BSU’s homecoming as AU improves to 4-0 on the season. Bemidji State falls to 2-2 after having a streak of 10-straight homecoming wins snapped. Kyle Saddler tossed for 316 yards and […]
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Facing adversity with starting quarterback Michael Veldman (Sr., Becker) lost to injury early in the first quarter, the Gustavus football team rose to the occasion on Homecoming Saturday and used all three phases of the game to claim a 36-21 victory over Concordia in the MIAC opener. The Gusties improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rivals Permian and Odessa face off on the football field Friday night. The Bronchos are looking for their first win over the Panthers since 2013. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to hear from both team’s coaches and learn what...
MAN — Last week proved to be a tough Single-A challenge for the Man High School football team at Wheeling Central. The Hillbillies lost 49-21 on the road to the Maroon Knights. This week will be another difficult task as Man (2-2) has another Class A challenge with always tough...
The Sweet Water Bulldogs got a big Homecoming win over the visiting Southern Choctaw Indians. The Bulldogs scored the majority of the points in the first half in a dominating performance last Friday night. Jaland Lewis Horton got things started for the Bulldogs on a 3-yard run to the end...
If one thing has become clear after two matches between the Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South boys soccer squads this year, it is that there is not much separating these two rivals when they take the field together. The Blue Devils were victorious in a close 1-0 battle with North earlier this month, but the Norsemen managed to even the season series Monday night with a 1-0 victory of their own that was just as tightly contested as the first match.
Hudson struck for three quick first quarter touchdowns and never looked back on its way to a 40-0 homecoming victory over Eau Claire Friday, Sept. 24, at Raider Stadium. The win was the third straight for the Raiders and kept them within striking distance of Rice Lake in the Big Rivers Conference, tied for second place at 3-1.
CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee moved to 6-0 on the season with a 48-7 homecoming domination of Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Sept. 24. Despite junior Hunter Crockett not in the lineup for the Arrows, Preble Shawnee still dominated on the ground, rushing for 328 yards as a team, led by junior Grady Hutchinson’s 157 yards on 12 carries.
COOS BAY — Marshfield’s impressive season start now includes a blowout win over its longtime rival. The Pirates beat North Bend 55-6 on Saturday at Pete Susick Stadium in a game that was delayed a week due to a COVID-19 issue within North Bend’s program. When the teams finally did...
The Cannon Falls Bombers football team blew the doors off the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars last Friday for a Homecoming win and to stay undefeated at 4-0. The Bombers are now the top-ranked team in Class 3A as of the new rankings released September 29 by the Associated Press. Cannon Falls plays...
The game wasn’t pretty, but when the contest was over, Fayette had captured a 21-7 homecoming win over the South Lamar Stallions. The Tigers overcame more than 100 yards in penalties, including two touchdowns that were disallowed because of infractions.
The Dillon Beavers took yet another step on their Redemption Tour on Friday night with a 27-21 win over the Frenchtown Broncs. The outcome was undecided until the final seconds ticked off of the game clock. The Beavers had reclaimed the lead in the fourth quarter at 27-21 with a...
JEFFERSON -- Giant firecrackers designed to produce a large booming noise were let off after touchdowns and there was a fireworks display after the game. Turns out, the Eagles made plenty of noise on the field, too. Senior running back Nate McKenzie had 21 carries for 163 yards and three...
