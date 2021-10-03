CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

H.S. Football scores for Friday October 8, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Here are the high school football scores for the Rockford area from week 7 plus updated conference standings from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (For highlights each week watch “Overtime” on Fox 39 Friday’s live at 11 p.m. and rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox […]
ROCKFORD, IL
q957.com

USF wins “Key to the City” after late comeback over Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The “Key to the City” is back home at the University of Sioux Falls. With a come-from-behind 28-26 victory, USF Football Team (3-2, 3-2 NSIC) defeated No. 14 Augustana (4-1, 4-1 NSIC) on Saturday before 5,726 in attendance at Bob Young Field on Cougar Day/Hall of Fame game. It was USF’s seventh win in nine game in the “Key to the City” series that dates back to 2012 (32-31 double overtime win for USF). The Cougars knocked off a ranked opponent for the first time since a 26-7 win over No. 10 Minnesota-Duluth on August 31 in Duluth, Minn.
Rochelle News-Leader

Football: Hubs score Homecoming win over Marengo

ROCHELLE — With neither defense able to muster any stops Friday evening, Rochelle senior Bryton DiSimoni knew he needed to make a big special teams play to swing the momentum when the Hubs faced off against the Marengo Indians in a pivotal conference matchup. After regaining the lead midway through...
ROCHELLE, IL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo shuts down Sumter Central for region win

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s football team improved its standing for one of the playoff berths from Class 4A, Region 3 with a 48-6 win over Sumter Central on Oct. 8. It was the third consecutive win for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. Next they...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids celebrates homecoming with a win

Defeating Pequot Lakes for the first win of the season was especially sweet for the Park Rapids football team. Not only was the 28-14 victory in front of a homecoming crowd at Vern Weekley Field on Friday, Sept. 24, it snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots. The last time the Panthers defeated Pequot Lakes was a 14-12 decision in 2013. Since then, the Patriots had prevailed in this Midwest Red District rivalry, including winning all five meetings in the Section 8AAA playoffs.
KELOLAND

Augustana moves to 4-0 with 52-24 win over Bemidji State

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The No. 22 Augustana football team controlled the Bemidji State Beavers in a 52-24 win Saturday in Bemidji, Minnesota. The Vikings’ victory dampened BSU’s homecoming as AU improves to 4-0 on the season. Bemidji State falls to 2-2 after having a streak of 10-straight homecoming wins snapped. Kyle Saddler tossed for 316 yards and […]
gustavus.edu

Football Wins MIAC Opener 36-21 Over Concordia on Homecoming

SAINT PETER, Minn. – Facing adversity with starting quarterback Michael Veldman (Sr., Becker) lost to injury early in the first quarter, the Gustavus football team rose to the occasion on Homecoming Saturday and used all three phases of the game to claim a 36-21 victory over Concordia in the MIAC opener. The Gusties improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers drop to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the league.
cbs7.com

PREVIEW: Permian vs. Odessa football game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Rivals Permian and Odessa face off on the football field Friday night. The Bronchos are looking for their first win over the Panthers since 2013. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Watch the video above to hear from both team’s coaches and learn what...
ODESSA, TX
Logan Banner

Man hopes to get homecoming win over Bison

MAN — Last week proved to be a tough Single-A challenge for the Man High School football team at Wheeling Central. The Hillbillies lost 49-21 on the road to the Maroon Knights. This week will be another difficult task as Man (2-2) has another Class A challenge with always tough...
Demopolis Times

Sweetwater Bulldogs get big Homecoming win over Southern Choctaw

The Sweet Water Bulldogs got a big Homecoming win over the visiting Southern Choctaw Indians. The Bulldogs scored the majority of the points in the first half in a dominating performance last Friday night. Jaland Lewis Horton got things started for the Bulldogs on a 3-yard run to the end...
SWEET WATER, AL
Grosse Pointe News

North wins close rematch over Blue Devils

If one thing has become clear after two matches between the Grosse Pointe North and Grosse Pointe South boys soccer squads this year, it is that there is not much separating these two rivals when they take the field together. The Blue Devils were victorious in a close 1-0 battle with North earlier this month, but the Norsemen managed to even the season series Monday night with a 1-0 victory of their own that was just as tightly contested as the first match.
Hudson Star-Observer

Hudson wins no-doubter on homecoming, make easy work of Eau Claire North

Hudson struck for three quick first quarter touchdowns and never looked back on its way to a 40-0 homecoming victory over Eau Claire Friday, Sept. 24, at Raider Stadium. The win was the third straight for the Raiders and kept them within striking distance of Rice Lake in the Big Rivers Conference, tied for second place at 3-1.
Eaton Register Herald

Arrows pick up homecoming win over Blackhawks

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee moved to 6-0 on the season with a 48-7 homecoming domination of Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Sept. 24. Despite junior Hunter Crockett not in the lineup for the Arrows, Preble Shawnee still dominated on the ground, rushing for 328 yards as a team, led by junior Grady Hutchinson’s 157 yards on 12 carries.
CAMDEN, OH
World Link

Marshfield rolls to win over North Bend

COOS BAY — Marshfield’s impressive season start now includes a blowout win over its longtime rival. The Pirates beat North Bend 55-6 on Saturday at Pete Susick Stadium in a game that was delayed a week due to a COVID-19 issue within North Bend’s program. When the teams finally did...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Bombers football's homecoming win over Z-M

The Cannon Falls Bombers football team blew the doors off the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Cougars last Friday for a Homecoming win and to stay undefeated at 4-0. The Bombers are now the top-ranked team in Class 3A as of the new rankings released September 29 by the Associated Press. Cannon Falls plays...
mytrpaper.com

Fayette gets homecoming win over South Lamar

The game wasn’t pretty, but when the contest was over, Fayette had captured a 21-7 homecoming win over the South Lamar Stallions. The Tigers overcame more than 100 yards in penalties, including two touchdowns that were disallowed because of infractions.
FAYETTE, AL
dillontribune.com

Beavers hold on for key Homecoming win

The Dillon Beavers took yet another step on their Redemption Tour on Friday night with a 27-21 win over the Frenchtown Broncs. The outcome was undecided until the final seconds ticked off of the game clock. The Beavers had reclaimed the lead in the fourth quarter at 27-21 with a...
DILLON, MT
Watertown Daily Times

Football: Eagles run wild in Homecoming win over Whippets

JEFFERSON -- Giant firecrackers designed to produce a large booming noise were let off after touchdowns and there was a fireworks display after the game. Turns out, the Eagles made plenty of noise on the field, too. Senior running back Nate McKenzie had 21 carries for 163 yards and three...
The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

