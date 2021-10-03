Football: The Chargers picked up their fourth loss of the season on Friday night, as the Horton football squad hosted JCN and took the 60-3 loss in the game. The loss puts Horton’s losing streak at 33, as Coach David Losey continues to search for a way to right the ship. The Chargers have given up just under 54 points a game this season with a point differential of over 47 per game. Team numbers have grown in the past two seasons under Losey, which helps, but a schedule that offers very little relief on a week in, week out basis has continued to weigh on the squad.

HORTON, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO