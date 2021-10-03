CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
northernstar.info

Hockey picks up first win of season

DeKALB — NIU’s Division I hockey team trounced the Western Michigan University Broncos Friday 8-3 before suffering a 6-2 loss Saturday. The Huskies came out swinging in the first period with a goal shot from junior forward Rodahn Evans 14 seconds into the game. A little over halfway into the period, NIU went up 2-0 after a score by senior forward Brandon Ledyard.
myheraldreview.com

St. David rolls to 70-12 win over Valley Union on homecoming night

ST. DAVID — St. David quarterback Ryan Gooding threw three touchdown passes and Talon Haynie ran for two more Friday as the Tigers thumped the Valley Union Blue Devils 70-12 on homecoming night. “It’s always nice to get a win, especially if it’s your homecoming and over your rival,” St....
#Trinity International
#Trinity International
freelandathletics.com

Volleyball Picks Up Conference Win

Our Varsity volleyball team had a conference match against Alma last night and defeated the Panthers 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21 to secure another conference victory. The Varsity team is now 2-1 in conference play, and 20-10-4 overall this season. The falcons had strong all around performances from Alyssa Spegel (8...
VOLLEYBALL
TribTown.com

Trinity volleyball wins Cougar Classic

With 13 consecutive wins under their belts, coach Faith Wilder-Newland says she likes the way her Trinity Lutheran volleyball team is progressing. “We’re playing very well overall. We had just a few little glitches in the first two sets at Hauser (Thursday night). We had some ball control issues,” she said.
VOLLEYBALL
nwaonline.com

JBU women pick up road win at Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Senior Vanessa Reynoso scored the game-winner in the 68th minute and added an assist on the insurance tally as No. 9 John Brown University women's soccer defeated No. 12 Columbia (Mo.), 2-0, on Wednesday evening to improve to 2-0-0 on the road and 3-1-0 against ranked opponents.
Eaton Register Herald

Arrows pick up homecoming win over Blackhawks

CAMDEN — Preble Shawnee moved to 6-0 on the season with a 48-7 homecoming domination of Mississinawa Valley on Friday, Sept. 24. Despite junior Hunter Crockett not in the lineup for the Arrows, Preble Shawnee still dominated on the ground, rushing for 328 yards as a team, led by junior Grady Hutchinson’s 157 yards on 12 carries.
CAMDEN, OH
NewsBreak
Sports
SCNow

Trinity Collegiate wins Bishop England Invitational

CHARLESTON, S.C. − Trinity Collegiate School's girls' tennis team captured the Bishop England Invitational crown Sunday by defeating the host Bishops 4-2. Hannah McKay earned a three-set victory over Isabella Nava as the Titans took three of the five singles matches. The TCS doubles squad of Sophie Belk and Eloise Hupfer was also victorious with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Riley Young and Caroline Lindenmuth.
gobobcats.com

Bobcats Pick Up 3 Wins vs. Brown

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Quinnipiac women's tennis earned three victories on Day 2 of the Yale Hidden Duals on Friday evening in New Haven, as the Bobcats competed vs. Brown to continue the non-conference schedule. Kamilla Nella/Alessia Truden won at No. 1 doubles for the Bobcats, while Claire Koscielski and...
lincolnnewsnow.com

Another stop on the revenge tour: Warriors get huge homecoming win over St. Charles

Winfield-Elsberry coach Cody Spegal takes a few moments to talk to the Lincoln County Journal's Shawn Singleton about his team's 70-28 bounce-back victory over St. Charles Friday night on Homecoming. After going winless in 2020, the Warriors are 4-2 in 2021 - and look to claim its first Gateway Athletic...
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Warriors pick up three wins in dominant fashion

WAHOO – In three home games last week the Class B No. 4 Wahoo softball team offense was on full display. They defeated Grand Island Central Catholic 7-2 and York 10-2 in a home triangular on Sept. 21 and then they knocked off Platteview 18-0 at home on Sept. 23.
Daily Illini

Versatile Illinois men’s basketball freshmen aim to establish roles in Champaign

Despite losing one of the best players in school history, the Illini enter this season with a roster that is deep with talent and experience. Hidden in the shadows of fan favorites like sophomore Andre Curbelo and junior Kofi Cockburn are three freshmen whose versatility speaks volumes to their potential.
hiawathaworldonline.com

Lady Chargers pick up first win

Football: The Chargers picked up their fourth loss of the season on Friday night, as the Horton football squad hosted JCN and took the 60-3 loss in the game. The loss puts Horton’s losing streak at 33, as Coach David Losey continues to search for a way to right the ship. The Chargers have given up just under 54 points a game this season with a point differential of over 47 per game. Team numbers have grown in the past two seasons under Losey, which helps, but a schedule that offers very little relief on a week in, week out basis has continued to weigh on the squad.
HORTON, KS
Athens Daily Review

Trinity Valley remains undefeated with win over Tyler

TVCC (1Q 9:13): Bronson McClelland 11-yard pass to Kordell David. Jack Gaster kick good. -- 7-0 TYLER (1Q 3:31): Matthew O'Brien 21-yard field goal. -- 7-3 TVCC (1Q 1:44): Cameron Collier 7-yard run. Jake Gaster kick good. -- 14-3 TYLER (2Q 4:35): Matthew O'Brien 29-yard field goal. -- 14-6 TYLER...
yourpickenscounty.com

Liberty picks up first win of 2021

LIBERTY — Legendary college football coach Lou Holtz was once quoted as saying, “Without self-discipline, success is impossible — period.”. This is no secret to football fans, who understand that the game is often won and lost at the hands of the most. disciplined team. Seth Terry, a two-way star...
Courier-Express

DuBois X-C pick up wins

HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois boys and girls cross country teams picked up victories Thursday at a tri-meet in Hollidaysburg. On the girls side, DuBois defeated Hollidaysburg 18-43, Central Mountain 21-35 and Juniata Valley 23-33 — the latter team of which showed up unexpectedly, according to DuBois head coach Cory Yarus.
Local 4 WHBF

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

