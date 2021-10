Vitali Kravtsov only played 5:44 before leaving with a lower body injury after one period of play. “It bothered him enough that he couldn’t play,” Gerard Gallant said after the game. “I don’t think it’s anything long term. We were hoping [Kravtsov] would be ok and play the whole game, but you’re being safe and with it being an exhibition game you’re not going to put him back out there.”

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO