Fury's Team Didn't Provide Documentation For Failed COVID Test To NSAC, Wilder's Handlers
Deontay Wilder doesn’t believe that Tyson Fury actually contracted COVID-19 before their third fight was postponed nearly three months ago. Fury assured BoxingScene.com during a recent interview that he indeed tested positive for the coronavirus toward the end of an intense training camp for another WBC heavyweight title fight with Wilder that was supposed to take place July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was the second time, according to Fury, that he battled COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.www.boxingscene.com
