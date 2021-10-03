CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Fury's Team Didn't Provide Documentation For Failed COVID Test To NSAC, Wilder's Handlers

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeontay Wilder doesn’t believe that Tyson Fury actually contracted COVID-19 before their third fight was postponed nearly three months ago. Fury assured BoxingScene.com during a recent interview that he indeed tested positive for the coronavirus toward the end of an intense training camp for another WBC heavyweight title fight with Wilder that was supposed to take place July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. That was the second time, according to Fury, that he battled COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury claims that rejecting Deontay Wilder rematch would have cost him nearly £70m

Tyson Fury has revealed just how much money he would have had to pay to avoid a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.The rivals are set to meet in the boxing ring for a third time on 9 October, with Briton Fury having stopped the American in February 2020 to regain the WBC heavyweight title, following the rivals’ split draw in December 2018.Having comprehensively beaten Wilder last time out, Fury turned his attention to a long-awaited, highly-anticipated unification bout with compatriot Anthony Joshua – only for a judge to rule in May that Fury must face Wilder a third time,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Mike Tyson on Deontay Wilder: ‘Is he going in there to win or a big payday?’ against Fury

By Allan Fox: Mike Tyson questions former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder’s motive for taking his contractual rematch with Tyson Fury for October 9th. ‘Iron’ Mike wonders whether Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) is fighting Fury again just for the money and not because he wants to avenge his seventh round knockout loss that he suffered in February 2020.
COMBAT SPORTS
internetshots.com

Anthony Joshua breaks silence after Oleksandr Usyk defeat as he confirms that he’ll take rematch and remains to be focusing on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua spoke out at a press convention within the fast aftermath of his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night time. Britain’s unified heavyweight champion was outboxed and dethroned by the Ukrainian, who placed on an impressive efficiency to make historical past. Usyk’s velocity, motion and accuracy troubled AJ...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Arum
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder: I Just Want to Beat Fury's Ass, It's As Simple As That

Deontay Wilder couldn’t be any more direct in the approach to his upcoming trilogy clash with Tyson Fury. (photo by Ryan Hafey) “I just want to beat his ass,” Wilder told reporters during a virtual press conference to promote his upcoming third fight versus Fury. “It’s as simple as that. I just want to beat his ass.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#Covid#Combat#Wilder S Handlers#Boxingscene Com#Wbc#Nsac#Espn#Fox Sports#Pcr#Top Rank Inc#Tgb Promotions
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
blackchronicle.com

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3 live results and analysis

Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight world title and the heavyweight lineal championship against Deontay Wilder on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV, 9 p.m. ET, with preliminary fights starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN+). Fury won the title from Wilder with a seventh-round TKO...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy