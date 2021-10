At least six people were killed Sunday in Yemen's port city of Aden by a car bomb that targeted two senior government officials who survived, an official said.The explosion targeted the convoy of Agriculture Minister Salem al-Socotrai and Aden’s Gov. Ahmed Lamlas in the district of Tawahi, said Information Minister Moammar al-Iryani.The blast killed at least six people among Lamlas’ companions and wounded at least seven others who had been passing by, al-Iryani said. The casualties were taken to hospitals for treatment, he said.The explosion damaged several buildings in the area, quickly sealed off by security forces, according to...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 5 HOURS AGO