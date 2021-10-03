CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN says 1 peacekeeper killed, 4 injured in Mali bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. convoy in Mali’s northern Kidal region was attacked by improvised explosive devices, killing one peacekeeper from Egypt and seriously injuring four others, the United Nations said Saturday. The attack on the convoy from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali took place near Tessalit, U.N....

