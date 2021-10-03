The job market is booming again and now companies compete for employees

The job market is booming again in every sector, and Rochester has seen the market grow 7% in the last year.

This is creating a competition for employees.

Potential employees look at wages, healthcare, paid time off, sick time, vacation, and opportunity when looking for a job.

At the moment the DOT is looking to hire 400 people both for the winter ahead and their need to fill the growing need for skilled trades.

Wegmans is one of the city’s largest employers, and new employees are utilizing the educational perks the company offers.

They’re also offering up to $1,000 as a sign on bonus to new hires.

