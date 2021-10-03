CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FingerLakes1.com

Alaska has three hospitals rationing healthcare to patients amid COVID surge

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOlqv_0cFVxd6t00

There are now three hospitals in Alaska that have instituted crisis protocols as their healthcare system struggles to handle the COVID surge they currently face.

Crisis protocols allow facilities to ration care if it becomes necessary.

Between Sept. 22 and 29, data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering revealed that one out of every 84 people in the state of Alaska had COVID.

West Virginia has one out of every 164 people.

On Friday, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Alaska activated the crisis protocol due to a shortage in beds and staff. They’re also unable to transfer patients to other facilities.

Hospitals in Anchorage and Bethel have already activated the protocol.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Green Elephant Kratom

A more stimulating strain of green vein kratom, green elephant kratom is a rare strain that is often sought after by many kratom enthusiasts. In this lineage, green elephant kratom is the most popular strain compared to its red, white, and yellow counterparts. Origins of Green Elephant Kratom. Green elephant...
PETS
FingerLakes1.com

Red Maeng Da

Red Maeng Da kratom is a strain famous for its deep and relaxing aroma. One of the most popular kratom strains, red maeng da is potent and packed with more alkaloids and flavonoids compared to other kratom strains. Maeng da red is recommended for both new and experienced users due to its relaxing effects and affordability.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County reports 4 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 214

Four new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Steuben County, bringing the total to 214. A female resident from the Town of Bath who was 75, a male resident from the Town of Tuscarora who was 72, a male resident from the City of Hornell who was 88, and a female resident from the Town of Corning who was 88 all passed away after testing positive for the virus.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Fairbanks#Rationing#University Of Alaska#Public Health#Covid#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

Despite the law banning abortion being blocked in Texas, providers are still fearful to provide services

Some abortion services have resumed following the blocking of a law making them illegal in Texas. Many clinics called people on waiting lists that had been created if the law happened to be blocked, and appointments are being scheduled. While their work continues, clinics worry that the law will be put back into place with an appeal very soon.
TEXAS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Change the Calendar: Columbus or Indigenous Peoples’ Day?

In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue, but that’s not the entire story — rather just the beginning. Paul Winnie, an enrolled member of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and a lifetime Indigenous activist, speaks with FingerLakes1.com‘s Gabriel Pietrorazio, Indigenous affairs editor, in an in-depth conversation about the Columbus controversy and prominent rise of Indigenous Peoples’ Day into the mainstream discourse.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy