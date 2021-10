MIAM (CBSMiami) – The first new cruise line in more than a decade launched in the U.S. Wednesday. Virgin Voyages is billionaire Richard Branson’s foray into the cruise industry. The Scarlet Lady set sail for its inaugural U.S. cruise from Miami. Bob Marston from Arkansas and his girlfriend Donna are on the four-night trip to the Bahamas. “It’s a maiden voyage, and it’s Richard Branson. So, you know, we wanted to be here,” Bob said. The launch was delayed a year and a half because of the pandemic. Passengers, or sailors as they’re called on the ship, must be fully vaccinated and were required...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO