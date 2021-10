Last week, the SES boy’s and girls’ cross country teams each took home the top spot at the Halstead Invitational for the first time since the first meet of the season. This week, the teams did it again in a show of pure dominance at the Riley County Invitational, combining to score 57 points which would still have been good enough to win either race.

