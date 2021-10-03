CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best TV and streaming picks for the week

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDON’T MISS: “CSI: Vegas” — Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It’s a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. (10 p.m. Wednesday, CBS).

Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

TV picks: Television shows you'll want to watch this week

Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Around the remote: Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

”The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! – “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. hosts a lively concert special celebrating the joys of live theater and the reopening of Broadway. Among the stars appearing at New York City’s Winter Garden Theatre and performing stage musical classics are Annaleigh Ashford, Kristin Chenoweth, Andre De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Platt, Chita Rivera and more. The special follows a livestream presentation of the “74th Annual Tony Awards,” honoring the top shows and performances of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was halted by the pandemic. “Broadway’s Back!” (8 p.m. Sunday, CBS)
Primetimer

Jon Hein’s TV Picks — Week of October 4, 2021

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Variety

Amazon Releases New ‘The Wheel of Time’ Clip, Adds Three to Season 2 Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television released a new clip from “The Wheel of Time” and announced Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in an epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, embarks on an adventure with five men and women — with one prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy...
theface.com

The best new movies and TV shows to tune into this week

We cried, we recoiled in horror, we obsessed over the injustices of capitalism. No, we’re not talking about the current news cycle. We’re on about the show we’ve been watching to (sort of) take our minds off it, Netflix​’s surprise South Korean hit Squid Game, in which contestants take part in a brutal, deadly game for a cash prize. It’s harrowing stuff, yet you managed to make it through the series in one weekend. Pat on the back for you.
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Friday: A ‘Chippendales Murder’ scandal on 20/20, plus new ‘Dateline’

20/20: Chippendale Murders (9 p.m., ABC) - Season 44 opens with a deep dive into the dark history of greed, paranoia and murder behind the rise of male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which became an international cultural phenomenon in the 80s and 90s. The report looks at how ambitious Chippendales creator, Steve Banerjee, conspired to eliminate those who he believed got in his way, including the shocking murder-for-hire plots against close business associates and a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against an aggrieved patron of the club who sued the organization for racial discrimination. The program features never-before-seen footage as well as interviews with a retired FBI special agent who played a major role in catching and arresting Banerjee; a former Chippendales dancer who opens up about being the target in a thwarted murder-for-hire plot; and the historian and host of “Welcome To Your Fantasy,” a popular podcast on Chippendales.
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
Cleveland.com

Another round of fall premieres top this week’s TV picks

DON’T MISS: “The Equalizer” — Coming off a solid first season, the popular crime drama returns just as Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) considers pulling the plug on her risky vigilante work. But you know that’s not gonna happen. Turns out that she’s pulled back in by a rather unlikely client — detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles). He needs her help to track down an untraceable group of bank robbers. (8 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS).
ETOnline.com

Anthony Anderson Talks 'Bittersweet' Final Season of 'Black-ish' and New Prank Show With Mom (Exclusive)

The end of Black-ish is near, and Anthony Anderson is anticipating a rough time. ABC renewed its Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated sitcom for an eighth and final season on May 14, an announcement that creator and executive producer Kenya Barris called "both exciting and bittersweet." Anderson finds that description very apt as production on the final installment nears an end.
Variety

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ Ordered at Netflix, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp to Return

Netflix has ordered “That ’90s Show,” a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show,” Variety has learned. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in “That ’90s Show.” Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multi-cam sitcom like the original. In the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the...
Cleveland.com

Daniel Craig’s Bond finale, Fauci documentary, ‘United States of AL’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final movie as James Bond, “Fauci,” the first big-screen documentary of the nation’s top infectious disease expert and “Justin Bieber: Our World,” a fresh take on the life of one of the world’s best-known pop stars. The CBS buddy comedy “United States of Al” also tackles a somber story, as combat vet Riley and his translator AI scramble to get Al’s sister out of Kabul after the Afghanistan capital’s fall.
Variety

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Debuts Season 4 Trailer and Premiere Date

“Star Trek: Discovery” will go where no “Trek” show has gone before, in more ways than one, in its fourth season, as the newest trailer for the Paramount Plus series revealed. Season 4 of “Discovery” picks up after Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was promoted to captain in the Season 3 finale, the first time a Black woman has sat in the captain’s chair in a live-action “Trek” series. Set nearly 1,000 years further into the future than any other “Trek” series, Season 4 will find the crew of the Discovery contending with a massive anomaly that is five light-years in size, threatening...
Elle

That ’90s Show

A spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom That ’70s Show has been ordered for Netflix, Variety reports. There's currently an order for 10 episodes of the new show, titled That ’90s Show. It might seem too soon to start parodying the nineties, but there is actually a similar gap between each show's premiere date and the year their universes are set in. This iteration will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were responsible for That ’70s Show and its much less successful spinoff, That ’80s Show.
Variety

‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix Adds Four to Cast

Netflix announced that Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson and Shiv Pai have joined the cast of “Freeridge,” the upcoming spinoff of “On My Block.” The young adult comedy will reveal another side of the fictitious L.A. town Freeridge, following Salaz, Meija, Wilson and Pai’s characters as the new protagonists after they appeared in the series finale of “On My Block.” In “Freeridge,” the new core group end up on an adventure after realizing they may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse.  Salaz is best known for being a contestant on Season 7 of “The Voice” and later...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb updates fans with incredibly sad news

Hoda Kotb sadly had to share some upsetting news with her social media followers on Friday when she announced she was mourning the loss of someone special. The Today show host took to Instagram with a photograph and a message which had her fans inundating her with prayers. Hoda revealed...
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
