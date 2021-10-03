Best TV and streaming picks for the week

20/20: Chippendale Murders (9 p.m., ABC) - Season 44 opens with a deep dive into the dark history of greed, paranoia and murder behind the rise of male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which became an international cultural phenomenon in the 80s and 90s. The report looks at how ambitious Chippendales creator, Steve Banerjee, conspired to eliminate those who he believed got in his way, including the shocking murder-for-hire plots against close business associates and a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against an aggrieved patron of the club who sued the organization for racial discrimination. The program features never-before-seen footage as well as interviews with a retired FBI special agent who played a major role in catching and arresting Banerjee; a former Chippendales dancer who opens up about being the target in a thwarted murder-for-hire plot; and the historian and host of “Welcome To Your Fantasy,” a popular podcast on Chippendales.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO