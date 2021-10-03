Gene, 15, is learning to play guitar

From the November/December 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Alan Barnosky. “Old Grimes” was an obscure fiddle tune before guitarists Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge included it on their Grammy-nominated 2017 album, Mount Royal. Other than appearing on a few scant recordings, it was one of those tunes you could usually only hear by coming across another musician who had learned it elsewhere. That is exactly how Eldridge found it—he picked it up from mandolinist Jesse Cobb while they were on tour in the Infamous Stringdusters, and Cobb had learned it previously from other folks he had played with. It is likely generations old; however, like most enduring fiddle tunes, its specific origins are unknown.

