Gene, 15, is learning to play guitar
Gene is a quiet teen of Caucasian descent. Those who know him best describe him as being reserved at first, but once he gets to know you, he becomes friendly and outgoing. Gene enjoys sports and is athletic. He is looking forward to playing basketball at school this winter. Gene has participated in other sports, such as soccer, baseball and Pop Warner football. Other favorite activities include playing video games and collecting Pokémon cards. He is learning to play the guitar and ukulele.www.bostonherald.com
