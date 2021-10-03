Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football’s 24-0 win over Indiana

Penn State football controlled its game against Indiana from beginning to end on Saturday night, resulting in a 24-0 shutout victory. The Nittany Lions’ defense made it difficult for the Hoosiers to get anything going on offense all night, shutting down a 4th-and-1 attempt in the first quarter that could’ve given Indiana early momentum. A blocked field goal in the third made sure the Hoosiers didn’t get any points on the board.