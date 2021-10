A long bus ride didn’t phase the No. 3 in class 1A Sigourney-Keota Cobras Friday, they took it all in stride, posting a road win in Leon over Central Decatur 37-9. SK led 9-3 after one quarter and put together a shut out 15-0 frame in the second to take a 24-3 lead into the break. The Cobras continued to pull away methodically in the second half with six more in the third and a touchdown in the fourth to finish the proceedings.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO