MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will host a celebration of life for legendary coach Don Shula this weekend. This will be the first public ceremony honoring Shula since his passing on May 4, 2020 at the age of 90. The Don Shula Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 2nd, at 4:30pm at Hard Rock Stadium. The next day is the Dolphins Alumni Weekend game against the Indianapolis Colts at 1pm, Sunday, October 3. The event is free and open to the public with attending fans receiving a special commemorative Don Shula 347 patch. Registration is now open at miamidolphins.com/donshula. The event will...

