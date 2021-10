Brook Run Park (Pavilion & Amphitheater) The Fast and the Furriest 5K, benefiting Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, will be held at Brook Run Park, 4770 N Peachtree Rd in Dunwoody, GA. The course starts and finishes at the large pavilion and stays on the paved trails the entire time. We are excited to announce that Barkstock Music & Pet Festival will be held immediately after the race and is totally free for 5K participants and the public!