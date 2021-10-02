CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

A Guide to Mentored Hunts

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s youth pheasant season allows young hunters their first crack at upland success. As it requires adult hunters to be with them in the field and not carrying a shotgun, there’s no second guessing who gets the shot at a rising rooster during this special two-day stretch. Having participated in the earliest days of the youth pheasant season when it was created back in the mid-2000s and put together a number of mentored hunts for ringnecks since then, I’ve learned some tricks to help young hunters convert on their first upland birds. What follows are just a few tips to set the stage for success.

www.willistonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Terrell Tribune

The hunting pack

I remember my first couple years guiding for elk and bear in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. I was all about having everything on my back that could possibly be needed for the hunt. I bought one of those gigantic guide backpacks and stuffed it full of everything I ‘thought’ I might need and,…
HOBBIES
planomoms.com

Scavenger Hunts

It’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors and explore some of our local parks. Spend quality family time together and create memories you’ll never forget!. Have a blast as you follow the map on a quest through Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano. Your team will look for clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges all while having fun!
HOBBIES
idaho.gov

Mentored youth pheasant hunt in the Magic Valley brings out youthful smiles

Youth who recently graduated from hunter education classes across the Magic Valley were invited to enjoy a day of pheasant hunting at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Each year, youth across the state can hunt pheasants in early October, a few weeks before the...
HOBBIES
Williston Daily Herald

Our Outdoors: The Sprint

They say summer moves fast, and it’s true, but by far, fall goes by the quickest of all the seasons; especially for those of us of a hunting mindset, and specifically in this particular autumn we’re experiencing. It always feels as if the next three months will be subject to the wills of the weather and the winds of change, as autumn so often is hemmed in by the first strong snowfall. However, this fall, summer has spilled into the front half, making morning outings in the field with my lab short and limited by a quick rise in temperatures into the mid seventies by 11 am on many days. Add to that the upcoming pheasant opener and deer firearms season, and the seasonal markers along the trail are coming at us quickly, exacerbating the fleeting feel of fall.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hunted#Working Dog#Mentoring#The Hunting#Guns
Williston Daily Herald

The Pheasant Hunter’s Prayer

That favorite day of many outdoorsmen is fast approaching – pheasant opener. With head bowed, eyes skyward (is that physically possible?) and tongue firmly in cheek, we once again pray that divine intervention outweighs Murphy’s Law this autumn with the following blessing:. Heavenly God, to whom I pray,. provide me...
ANIMALS
Idaho State Journal

Hunting memories

The first snow of the season always brings back memories of hunters eating flapjacks, topped with bacon, eggs and cheese. They chugged down cups of coffee like there was no end in sight. They’d listen to the guide ‘bout where to hunt at first daylight. Hunters are peculiar, come from...
HOBBIES
sflcn.com

Hunting with Air Rifles: A Beginner’s Guide to the Basics

So you’ve decided to give air rifles a try. What do you need to know? You will find out how to choose and use an air rifle and what accuracy level you can expect online, but we can also give some tips. 1. Air rifle accuracy. When using an air...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
andrews.edu

Globe Hunting

The Center for Adventist Research is looking for the globe that used to be in the Adventist Heritage Center. It had been given to another department on campus, however that department remains unknown at this point. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this globe, please contact us!
SCIENCE
gearjunkie.com

Truck-Offices, Calf Pillows: What a Hunting Guide Carries for Work, Travel

For professional hunters, the offseason is a time to recreate before preparing for the next season. That includes trips between ranches, hunt cabins, and maybe some sport shooting. As summer travel resumed this year, hunting guide Rachel Ahtila integrated the new YETI Crossroads collection of luggage, duffel bags, and backpacks...
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Hunter with Cerebral Palsy Gets Back on the Trail After Hunting Guides Gift ATV Wheelchair

Being a hunter is a tradition for so many of us here in the United States and around the world. But there’s no question that some of us have it easier than others. Lance Tebben of Montevideo, Minnesota, was born with cerebral palsy — a condition that affects his ability to move and maintain his balance and posture. As you can probably imagine, hunting would be a tall task for someone with this condition. But it never stopped Lance from developing a love of the outdoors. There’s nothing quite as thrilling as actually getting a nice kill, but what’s more important to him is the time with his family and friends.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
Williston Daily Herald

Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager

The River’s Edge Bar & Grill has made a lot of changes lately, bringing back the old name and giving the place a new look. Now “The Edge” is looking to expand even further, bringing in an expert to create a slate of events with fun for everyone. Ashley Oyloe...
WILLISTON, ND
Arkansas Online

Treasure Hunt

DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: I found this piece at a Goodwill store and paid $6 for it because it is pretty. When I returned home, I noticed that there were quite a few chips around the rim. I am wondering what I bought, and is it worth more than I paid for it?
LIFESTYLE
abc27.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Disney Fees

(WHTM) — Don’t want to wait an hour for Space Mountain? For the past 20 years, Disney parks have let guests skip the line with free fast passes, at no extra cost. But, taking a cue from regional park operators Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Disney will soon start charging for line skipping.
LIFESTYLE
KSLA

ArkLaTex non-profit mentors young girls in the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Laprecyous Bradley says she spent much of her youth being bullied. Now, she owns Expanding Young Minds, a non-profit aiming to “inspire, love, improve lives, and educate our youth.”. “I was told I was stupid, I was dumb, just belittled and told that I couldn’t do...
SHREVEPORT, LA
visiteureka.com

Pumpkin Hunt

Sequoia Park, Cooper Gulch, and 20/30 Park are hosting pumpkin hunts. Find the pumpkins, write down the names, and win prizes! Please limit your experience to one park. Wear a mask, social distance and come during the following times depending on your child’s age: 0-6 years old (11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.), 7-9 years old (12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.), and 10-12 years old (2 p.m. - 3 p.m.).
LIFESTYLE
Williston Daily Herald

Tractor Supply and ARRR Rescue and Retirement Ranch hosting cat adoption event

Are you on the prowl for some cool cats and kittens? Then Tractor Supply has an upcoming event that's right for you. ARRR Rescue and Retirement Ranch is hosting a cat adoption event on Saturday, Oct 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Williston. ARRR is a large animal sanctuary serving Williston and the surrounding areas, with a focus on cat rescue, shelter and adoption.
WILLISTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy