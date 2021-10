WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of another important Barcelona match in La Liga as the Catalan giants welcome Levante for Matchday 7 of the league season. Barça are in desperate need of three points to improve the mood around the club during these tough times, and Levante come into this one looking for their first win of the season. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

