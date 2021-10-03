New adult scholarship announced at IVCC

OGLESBY – Larry and Christine Huffman of Peru recently created an Illinois Valley Community College scholarship for adults 25 and older. Up to five recipients will be awarded $1,000 annually beginning in fall 2022. The Huffman’s “Helping Hands Scholarship” targets first time attendees and those returning to college after a three-year gap. Students who are the first to attend college from their family, also known as first generation, are also eligible.