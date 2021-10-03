CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Big drop in US teen vaping seen with COVID school closures

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Government researchers reported a big drop in teen vaping this year as many U.S. students stayed home from school during the pandemic. Survey results released Thursday give the first indication of how COVID-19 disruptions may have slowed the underage use of electronic cigarettes. Government officials urged caution in comparing the latest survey numbers to prior years, because of differences in how the results were gathered. But outside researchers said the drop is likely real and makes sense given that young people often vape socially. In the survey 11% percent of high school students said they regularly vape, down from nearly 20% last year.

Gazette

Vaping among US teenagers drops roughly 40% during pandemic

A study on vaping among teenagers in the United States indicates vaping isn't as popular anymore during the coronavirus pandemic. Research reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration found that in 2021, 1.7 million high school students and 320,000 middle school students used e-cigarettes, a drop of nearly 40% from the numbers recorded in 2020, according to the Associated Press.
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: First Pill for COVID-19 Halves Hospitalization Risk, Virus Is Killing Rural Americans at Twice the Rate, Supreme Court Judge Tests Positive, Teen Vaping Drops in Pandemic But Remains Public Health Concern, Flu and COVID-19 Shots Safe to Get at Same Time

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:40 p.m. on October 1, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 234,076,668 (up from 233,558,959 Thursday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,788,975 (up from 4,778,857 Thursday) Total...
Washington State
ajmc.com

What We're Reading: Surprise Medical Billing Reform; Antiviral Pill Effective Against COVID-19 Variants; Teen Vaping Trends

Consumer protections against surprise medical billing will go into effect January 1; Merck’s experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug shows efficacy against variants; an online questionnaire finds a 40% decrease in teen vaping from 2020 to 2021. Ban on Surprise Medical Billing to Start January 1. As reported by the Associated...
Columbian

Is teen vaping fizzling out?

WASHINGTON — Teen vaping plummeted this year as many U.S. students were forced to learn from home during the pandemic, according to a government report released Thursday. U.S. health officials urged caution in interpreting the numbers, which were collected using an online questionnaire for the first time. But outside experts said the big decrease in electronic cigarettes use is likely real and makes sense given that young people often vape socially.
KFYR-TV

Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some

Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Toddler rescued after falling into open manhole at NJ park. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Residents say floodwaters from Ida forced manhole covers from at least two manholes at...
redcrossdrugstore.com

Silver Lining Found in Pandemic: Fewer Teens Are Vaping

It turns out that the pandemic has reaped one unexpected benefit: As teens were kept home more often, their use of electronic cigarettes dropped by nearly 40%, a new report finds. U.S. health officials said these numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, but the decrease in vaping...
Daily Montanan

Mounting COVID deaths fuel school bus driver shortages

GRIFFIN, Georgia — Natalia D’Angelo got sick right after school started in August. She was driving a school bus for special education students in Griffin-Spalding County School System about 40 miles south of Atlanta and contracted COVID-19. One of her three sons, Julian Rodriguez-D’Angelo, said his mother, who was not vaccinated against the COVID virus, […] The post Mounting COVID deaths fuel school bus driver shortages appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Released a Warning About This Kind of Marijuana

Over the past 25 years, the U.S. has seen a major overhaul in the way we think about and regulate marijuana use. In 1996, California became the first state to approve medical marijuana and in 2012, Colorado and Washington became the first to legalize it for recreational use. Since then, we've seen a cascade of new legislatures surrounding cannabis: today, 18 U.S. states plus Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for adults over the age of 21, and 37 states have legalized medical marijuana for those with approved medical conditions.
SFGate

Too Bad, Anti-Vaxxers: California Will Mandate Covid Vaccines for Students

California will require Covid-19 vaccinations for students in both public and private schools once the Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine for school-aged children, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday. California is the first state in the nation whose officials have announced such a mandate. Newsom, a Democrat who implemented...
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.

