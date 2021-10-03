Flash Flood Warning issued for Lonoke, Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 23:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:10:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Central Prairie County in central Arkansas * Until 210 AM CDT. * At 1110 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, heavy rain continues to train over the same areas, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lonoke, Hazen, De Valls Bluff, Carlisle, Fredonia, Barrettsville, Prairie Center, Hallsville, Parkers Corner, McCreanor, Peppers Landing, Sisemore, Screeton, Center Point, Tollville, Culler, Brasfield and Pettus. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED