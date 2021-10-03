CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Burris: A prophet's road

By By Keith Burris / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WPPw_0cFVshFU00

I would like to tell you the beginning of a longer story — about a hero and his life’s work, the necessity to tell of it (a duty of both journalism and friendship), and a father-son labor of love.

The hero is a man named Baldemar Velasquez, America’s greatest living farm labor leader.

Cesar Chavez was better known. He died in 1993. Mr. Velasquez was a colleague, a contemporary, an ally, and a brother.

But Mr. Velasquez didn’t die. Neither did he quit or move into politics, or law, or pastoring a church. He could have done any of those things. But he kept on — fighting for the rights of the right-less, the poorest of the poor, and the most disenfranchised among us.

He didn’t start an institute or a foundation. He kept fighting for bargaining rights, for better working conditions, for better law, and often for particular individuals, citizens and otherwise, who are farm workers caught in difficult circumstances — his version of case work.

No injustice is too small for Baldemar Velasquez.

His work, though it sometimes takes him to Mexico, where it has put him and his flock, the Farm Labor Organizing Committee, in peril — once with tragic results — has mostly been in the American center.

FLOC started in Ohio and Indiana and then moved into Virginia and North Carolina, as well. The crops in those places, and in FLOC’s founder’s lifetime, have included tomatoes, sweet potatoes, cherries, and cucumbers, as well as watermelons and Christmas trees. And, tobacco, of course. He has taken on Campbell’s Soup, Mt. Olive Pickle, Vlasic Pickle Company, Dean Food, Reynolds Tobacco, and sometimes lawless law enforcers. Mr. Velasquez has prevailed in every case but big tobacco. That fight is still on.

But all the battles have been waged with the tactics and disciplines of nonviolent resistance.

Mr. Velasquez is a teacher. Now more than ever. He has been teaching nonviolence and organizing for almost 60 years. He was inspired by the great African-American civil rights leaders of the 1960s — Rustin, Randolph, King, Young. But also by his father-in-law, Lawrence H. Templin — a Christian missionary, later professor, exiled from India for his close work with Mahatma Gandhi.

There is a long and rich story there. It will be told, along with many other stories, in a documentary film, directed by our youngest son — William Burris.

Will, a filmmaker who lives in New York, is aided in the project by two fellow professionals: Peter Brensinger and Carlos Arco.

And by me, a person who has known and admired Mr. Velasquez for a long time and thought that more Americans need to know about him and his work with FLOC.

His work is noble. The people who make it possible for the rest of us to eat should not be invisible people. That is the ongoing outrage.

But what makes Baldemar Velasquez a prophetic figure is not just his cause or his persistence, but his values.

They are the values of practical love. And he lives them.

The story of how a young boy, who was himself from the fields, became a great labor leader and spiritual father to thousands, is the essence of the story we must tell.

The story of how an angry young man became that man — the man who leads and inspires today — is the deeper one we hope to touch upon.

No spoilers here. But there was a conversion experience. There was a meeting with Dr. King. And there was Professor Templin, a family, and a team.

The story of Baldemar Velasquez and FLOC also has to do with the road taken, and the people he has met and served on that road — the “least of these” who usually give the most.

A few weeks ago, we did some initial filming. We have, as yet, no sure or solid funding source. We have no executive producer. But we have a subject, and a mission. We have three fine professionals. And we have Baldemar Velasquez’s cooperation.

So, we felt we ought to make a start.

We began in Toledo — interviewing FLOC staffers and colleagues and Baldemar himself. One of the most moving and lucky things that occurred was that he walked us through much of the art in the FLOC office — historic photos of protests in which Mr. Velasquez and his colleagues faced down local authorities who were threatening and often on the edge of violence. FLOC members were bullied, caged, jailed. FLOC’s lawyer was beaten unconscious on one occasion.

Mr. Velasquez does not live in the past, but he connects it to the present.

One picture is of him signing a three-way agreement (farm workers, growers, and manufacturers) with Mt. Olive Pickle in North Carolina, in 2003. The corporate honchos came to tiny Dudley, N.C., where the FLOC headquarters in the South is located, to sign something they’d said they would never even consider. They were defeated by folks whom they had deemed powerless.

And yet, the executives look cheerful, relieved, and maybe even happy in that picture. Such are the miracles Baldemar Velasquez can call out.

He has two rules of thumb:

First, show the powerless how to create their own power. Don’t hand them a fish. Teach them how to fish. And then ask: Why shouldn’t you own a fishing boat?

It works.

Second, do not demonize those who have power. Leave them their dignity. And work for the transformation of their hearts.

Then it was on to a mobile health clinic in Delta, Ohio, run by Dr. Richard Paat and his mostly University of Toledo team, at a hydroponic farm. Here we saw evidence of the progress FLOC has made in more than a half century of work. These workers had clean dorms to live in (with showers), instead of the filthy, rat-infested shacks with leaky roofs that were once, and in many places still are, the norm.

FLOC has been running mobile health clinics for years — migrant workers typically do not have the time or the means to get to primary-care physicians. But since January the focus has been on COVID-19 vaccinations, though folks could still see a doc about another issue if they needed to.

Mr. Velasquez had to shake the trees to get adequate supplies of the vaccine at first.

Next, our intrepid crew made a long road trip to North Carolina (two Millennials and a Boomer in a Subaru station wagon full of gear) for more interviews and to witness and record a speech by Mr. Velasquez to roughly 200 workers. He gave the speech in a barn in Rocky Mount.

He called it, not a rally, but an intervention. Factions were forming among the workers, and he came to plead for unity. We need each other, he told them. All of us. We need the farmer.

FLOC deals mostly with small family farmers, not huge industrial farms, and for some years Mr. Velasquez has been exploring how to form alliances with small family farmers through overtures to Farm Aid and farmers themselves.

On this day, a farmer bused workers to his property on their lunch hour at Mr. Velasquez’s request. And the president of FLOC took as his text the “house divided” passage of St. Matthew’s gospel, which also served Abraham Lincoln well. (You can view an excerpt here: https://​bit.ly/​3ivsPnh ).

Human beings with a coherent set of values are rare. Those who apply them, rarer still. Those who live them, are the rarest of all.

Baldemar Velasquez is the real deal. His work has been done, over many years, with discipline, patience, and a full and pure heart.

He once laid it all out in three sentences: “Speak truth to power with love in your heart. Pray for courage to speak it despite your fears. Explain the inequity and show your enemy the road to reconciliation.”

We are tracing the steps of a prophet.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president and editorial director of Block Newspapers (burriscolumn@gmail.com).

