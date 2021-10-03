To the editor: Blade cartoon perpetuates Trump sickness

Fans chanting a disgusting cheer about President Biden were recently heard at several southern football games and even at the Ryder cup.

The Blade’s Thursday editorial cartoon seems to make light of this sick activity by, no doubt, Trump supporters. I am pretty sure that these cheers are coming from young, white supporters of the former president who has taken our country to a moral low point with his crass and disgusting behaviors.

Instead of calling this behavior out for what it is, un-American, rude, and uncivil, it just seems that we have become numb to this type of behavior. Donald Trump has made this type of behavior acceptable. The people who still follow Mr. Trump enable others to emulate this sickness that is now infecting some of our youth.

When will we all call this out? When will The Blade stop being anything but negative to President Biden?

These chants and the people using them are deplorables. Mr. Trump has indoctrinated his cult followers with hatred and disregard for social norms. This sickness is running through the Republican Party as well.

And The Blade needs to accept that Trumpism is a sickness.

MAURICE ROTONDO

Sylvania

Fix Toledo’s parks

Having been involved in the Toledo tennis community for 60 years, I am appalled at the state of disrepair of Jermain Park and its tennis courts.

With all the talk of improving the plight of inner-city youths, there is no better place for pandemic relief funds than to revitalize this historic park.

A long-standing inner-city youth tennis program, headed by a well-known tennis advocate, Ethel Parker, has been struggling to keep its tennis program intact.

That is an impossible task with the courts unplayable.

Jermain Park can again be a beautiful setting for everything from tennis to shuffleboard and benefit all of Toledo.

RICHARD FLASCK

Sylvania Township

Shield kids from virus

I am glad that Washington Local Superintendent Kadee Anstadt took a stand and paused in-person school to protect both children and staff. I am disgusted that such a move was necessary.

We know that the majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated. If there are so many staff off because of sickness that school can not happen, than I assume that many of the staff remain unvaccinated and are not taking precautions.

As a pediatric nurse for more than 22 years, I would never dream of caring so little about my patients that I did nothing to protect them.

I feel part of my commitment to my patients is to have appropriate vaccines and be cautious in my daily life so I don’t carry dangerous diseases to those I’m caring for. I fail to understand why anyone who works with children would not want to do all they could to protect them.

JOHANNA CRAWFORD

Oregon

Put people, not dogs, 1st

With respect to the Thursday front-page story, “Lucas County to build new dog shelter,” building a state-of-the art dog shelter with an estimated $20 million price tag, especially when there are hundreds of homeless human beings in Lucas County, strikes me as a serious misapplication of priorities and public funds.

ED WARNER

West Toledo