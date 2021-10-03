CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Owen Wilson’s ‘SNL’ monologue recalls one scathing review of his onscreen persona

By Kevin Jacobsen
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HTZ7_0cFVsXN600

Owen Wilson hosted the season 47 premiere of “ Saturday Night Live ” on October 2, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves . Despite his decades in the industry, this marks Wilson’s first time hosting “SNL,” though he made a cameo appearance as his “Zoolander” character Hansel in a 2016 episode of the NBC sketch series. Meanwhile, this is Musgraves’s second appearance as musical guest, following a stint in 2018. For his opening monologue, Wilson spoke of life growing up as a “forgotten” middle child, while his brothers, Luke and Andrew, watched from the show’s audience.

SEE Which cast members are leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ and who are the 3 new featured players for Season 47?

The actor went on to discuss his excitement over doing something live, in contrast with his typical mode of making a film, then waiting a year to get reviews. But as Wilson observed, “People are probably tweeting reviews right now.” He noted that while people say if you read the good reviews, you also have to read the bad ones, but he doesn’t subscribe to that line of thinking. “Bad ones don’t speak to me in the same way,” he quipped.

He brought up one notable pan of his work, which stated that his onscreen persona “has all the ambition of an old golden retriever laying next to a fire.” He admitted that he could occasionally be guilty of coasting, but hell, when Daniel Day-Lewis retired, that’s when he knew he had to do “Cars 3.” Who else was gonna do it?

SEE ‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

Wilson went on to discuss the old standard of “SNL” hosts boasting about how great of a show they were about to put on, but he settled for a more realistic message. “Put on your coziest flannel and maybe we just chill out for the next 90 minutes,” he stated. “Close your eyes, get comfy.” After all, “Most people dream better with their eyes closed.”

Wilson is promoting his new role in the upcoming Wes Anderson film “ The French Dispatch ,” his eighth collaboration with the director. The actor co-starred earlier this year in the Disney+ series “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, as well as the Amazon original movie “Bliss.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson reprises ‘Cars’ role as Lightening McQueen in controversial sketch

Owen Wilson has reprised his role as the voice of Lightening McQueen in Cars on the season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Wilson was seen delivering a controversial sketch in which he reads one-liners from the cartoon film script.Many fans on social media enjoyed the moment, with one calling it “a blast” and another saying it was “one of the best openers on the show”. Others watching Saturday Night Live felt some of the references were – in the words of one fan – “too risqué” when Wilson can be seen reading some controversial lines such as: “Grow...
TV & VIDEOS
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Rami Malek
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Owen Wilson And Kenan Thompson Talk Big Burgers, Belly Slappin’ With Kacey Musgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Owen Wilson to host ‘SNL’ Season 47 premiere

(NBC) – “Saturday Night Live” kicks off Season 47 this weekend. The star of such films as “Wedding Crashers” Owen Wilson will host for the first time. Even as season 47 beckons, there’s a back-to-school vibe for the “SNL” season premiere. “You’re seeing your friends that you haven’t seen that...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Owen Wilson: Everything you need to know about SNL’s first host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with Owen Wilson set to host the first episode of the 47th season. It’s the first time the actor has ever hosted the late night comedy show, although he appeared in 2016 in the Weekend Update slot as his Zoolander character, Hansel, alongside his co-star for that film, Ben Stiller.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'SNL' Owen Wilson's Comeback Comes to Late Night: What to Know

It's hard to believe, but Owen Wilson hasn't been seen in a movie released to theaters since Father Figures opened on Christmas 2017. This year, Wilson, 52, emerged from a much-needed break by starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series Loki, the Amazon sci-fi movie Bliss and the upcoming The French Dispatch. His comeback tour also includes hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, Oct. 2 to kick off the show's 47th season at 11:30 p.m. ET. Wilson's musical guest is country star Kacey Musgraves.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persona#Monologue#Nbc
imdb.com

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actor Predictions

The possibilities are already endless in this particular race, as the fall film festivals have (somewhat) narrowed down a long list of possible Supporting Actor contenders, while several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Vying for their second acting Oscars: Jared Leto (“The Dallas Buyers Club”) gets back...
MOVIES
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
NJ.com

‘SNL’ 2021 with host Owen Wilson: Free live stream, time, how to watch Season 47 online, on-demand

“Saturday Night Live,” or “SNL,” will be hosted by Owen Wilson, with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. The historic sketch series, now in season 47, was created by Lorne Michaels with an all-star cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, among others.
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

Owen Wilson Is Slacker Perfection In 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

An extremely laid-back Owen Wilson urged viewers in his monologue on “Saturday Night Live” to “put on your coziest flannel and maybe we just chill out for the next 90 minutes.”. He quipped at the beginning of the Season 47 premiere that some reviewers have found his own energy a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Jake Gyllenhaal Was Almost Cast as Owen Wilson's Character in Zoolander

Sure, Jake Gyllenhaal may be really, really, ridiculously good looking, but it seems that even his charm and good looks couldn't land him the role of Hansel in Zoolander. Ben Stiller recently spoke to Esquire about making the film, which turns 20 years old this year, revealing that Owen Wilson was always his first pick to play Hansel. But they had to have a backup star in case Owen's schedule prevented him from taking on the role.
MOVIES
International Business Times

'Zoolander' 20th Anniversary: Ben Stiller Reveals Jake Gyllenhaal Was Almost Finalized For Owen Wilson's Role

"Zoolander" director Ben Stiller opens up about how Jake Gyllenhaal was almost selected to play Hansel instead of Owen Wilson in the cult movie. On the occasion of the comedy movie's 20th anniversary Tuesday, the 55-year-old actor-director revealed that Gyllenhaal was almost finalized for the role as Wilson had some other commitments.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson Brings Brothers Luke And Andrew Along For ‘SNL’ Premiere

The ‘SNL’ season opening monologue also served as a Wilson family reunion, as the host brought his two brothers along and they were shown in the audience!. Owen Wilson, 52, hosted the season 47 premiere of Saturday Night Live! The Wedding Crashers actor brought the laughs and his family off the top with his hilarious opening monologue. Owen mentioned how wonderful it was to host the first show of season 47. “It is wonderful to be here around people again! I’ve got my two brothers here,” he said, as his older and younger brothers Andrew, 57, and Luke, 50, were shown sitting in the audience!
CELEBRITIES
trekmovie.com

Watch Owen Wilson As Jeff Bezos In ‘Star Trek: Ego Quest’ SNL Skit

For the second time this year, Saturday Night Live has returned to the final frontier for a Star Trek skit. This time it was all about billionaires in space, focusing on an actual Star Trek vet. Space is awesome in “Billionaire Star Trek”. This summer saw billionaires Richard Branson and...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: ‘SNL’ Returns with a Solid Premiere from First-Time Host Owen Wilson

This weekend, “Saturday Night Live” returned for its 47th season. With Beck Bennett (as well as one-and-done featured player Lauren Holt) out, Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman promoted to repertory players, and three new featured players (Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson, joining the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson), “SNL” is back with its largest cast ever. And it did so with “Loki” and “The French Dispatch” star Owen Wilson in both a metaphorical and literal (based on the “Cars 4” sketch) driver’s seat as host. Host: Owen Wilson As far as a return to Studio 8H goes, “SNL’s” decision...
NFL
TVLine

Owen Wilson Hosts SNL, iHeartRadio Festival and More

On TV this Saturday: Owen Wilson makes his Studio 8H debut, Billie Eilish and Coldplay headline the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Frankie Drake Mysteries is back. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Ovation. Frankie Drake Mysteries. Lifetime. The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill...
ENTERTAINMENT
newsbrig.com

SNL Returns With Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, & A Dog The Bounty Hunter Spoof! Check Out All The Highlights HERE!

Saturday Night Live kicked off season 47 with a bang!. Owen Wilson hosted for the very first time, while Kacey Musgraves served as the musician guest. In the cold open, newcomer James Austin Johnson debuted his version of President Joe Biden, as he battled four other democrats to try and pass an expensive infrastructure plan. Ch-ch-check it out (below):
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
967
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy