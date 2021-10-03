Giants miss chance to clinch NL West, fall to Padres in 10th
The San Francisco Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the San Diego Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday. A sellout crowd of 40,760 was ready to celebrate San Francisco's first division crown since 2012, but the Padres spoiled the party, sending the raucous group to the exits in a state of disbelief. Obviously, we wanted to win the game and not have to rely on somebody else," Giants third baseman Evan Longoria said.
