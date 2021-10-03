CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres beat Giants to end seven-game slide

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres stalled the San Francisco Giants' division-clinching celebration Saturday afternoon, using a go-ahead double by Jake Cronenworth with two outs in the 10th inning for a 3-2 victory. The loss left the Giants (106-55) still needing either one more win or one Los Angeles Dodgersdefeat in order to claim their first National League West crown since 2012. The Dodgers played the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Giants close in on division title as Padres visit

Provided they get a little help from the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Francisco Giants could have a chance to clinch their first National League West crown Friday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Giants (105-54) will take...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cronenworth
giants365.com

Giants vs. Padres Gamethread

And so the final series of the season begins. The San Francisco Giants can move their magic number down to one if they beat the San Diego Padres tonight. They can clinch the NL West if they beat the Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
eastvillagetimes.com

Padres Ending Not With a Bang But a Whimper

On September 19, A. J. Preller, the president of baseball operations and general manager for the San Diego Padres, insisted, “we continue to focus on qualifying for the playoffs and playing through October.” Just six days later, all hope died for San Diego’s only major sports franchise–on national television, of course. The Swag Chains and Slam Diego t-shirts will have to be put away until next year. That Most Valuable Players trophy for Fernando Tatis Jr.’s will most likely go to another player.
MLB
KFVS12

Cardinals to play Dodgers on Wednesday, Giants defeat Padres

(KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. in the National League Wild Card game at Dodgers Stadium. The San Francisco Giants won their final regular season game against San Diego 11-4 on Sunday to claim the NL West Division by one game over Los Angeles.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves vs Padres game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a long road trip Sunday and their third straight win against the San Diego Padres. The Braves overcame deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 Saturday to score a 10-8 win in 10 innings. That win reduced their magic number to clinch the NL East division to seven and eliminated the Padres from postseason contention. Atlanta is planning a bullpen game for Sunday with Jesse Chavez the likely starter. The Padres will go with right-hander Joe Musgrove.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#National League#The Milwaukee Brewers
WBAL Radio

Giants beat Padres, win NL West title on season's final day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb secured his spot in Giants lore with far more than his dominance on the mound. He swung for the fences and sent San Francisco to an NL West title at last, without needing to wait for the rival Dodgers' result on the season's final day.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
giants365.com

Dodgers-Giants Game 1 tickets are already going for over $200 each

The San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 8. This marks the first time the blood rivals have ever faced off in the NLDS, and it comes with an even bigger quirk: The Giants and Dodgers had the two best records in the NL and in Major League Baseball this season. The Giants won the NL West with a record of 107-55, while the Dodgers trailed by a single game at 106-56.
MLB
giants365.com

Logan Webb to start Game 1, Kevin Gausman Game 2 for San Francisco Giants in NLDS

Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Friday night against theLos Angeles Dodgers. Fellow right-hander and 14-game winner Kevin Gausman will go Saturday night in Game 2 for the NL West champions, having thrived lately with a little extra rest -- something that factored into manager Gabe Kapler's decision when he felt equally confident in both pitchers.
MLB
CBS Atlanta

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. Read more
MLB
giants365.com

Shades of K-Rod, or Eric Gagne? This Giants phenom could haunt Dodgers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval throws during practice in San Francisco on Tuesday. Doval walked off the field and into the San Francisco dugout, where Giants assistant pitching coach J.P. Martinez put a couple fingers on Doval's neck and playfully pretended to take his pulse. He said he was checking to make sure I was alive," Doval said through an interpreter.
MLB
giants365.com

Report: Giants World Series Win Would Lose Multiple Sportsbooks More Than $1 Million

Multiple sportsbooks stand to incur significant losses if the San Francisco Giants win the 2021 World Series. According to ESPN's Doug Kezirian, some sportsbooks could lose more than $1 million if the Giants go the distance after posting an MLB-best 107-55 record during the regular season. Kezirian noted that the Giants opened the season with 100-1 odds to win the World Series, and while the odds gradually dropped over the course of the season, bettors could still get 10-1 odds on them in July e...
MLB
giants365.com

Giants righty Johnny Cueto not on NL Division Series roster

Johnny Cueto is not on the San Francisco Giants' roster for the NL Division Series as manager Gabe Kapler went with his established bullpen after the right-hander missed time through the season with elbow troubles. San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt is sidelined by a broken left thumb that he hopes will heal in time for a return in the NLCS should the Giants advance. Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA over 22 outings and 21 starts, making the first relief appearance of his career Sept. 30 against Arizona.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy