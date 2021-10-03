Padres beat Giants to end seven-game slide
The San Diego Padres stalled the San Francisco Giants' division-clinching celebration Saturday afternoon, using a go-ahead double by Jake Cronenworth with two outs in the 10th inning for a 3-2 victory. The loss left the Giants (106-55) still needing either one more win or one Los Angeles Dodgersdefeat in order to claim their first National League West crown since 2012. The Dodgers played the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
