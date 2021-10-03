Do some planning before flying with dog

I’m planning to travel to California this winter and would like to bring my 11-year-old Lab, Oreo. I can arrange to have him in an airline crate in the cargo area, on a nonstop flight (about six hours). What advice might you have? Should the dog travel with food or water? What if he must go to the bathroom during the flight? Are there other ways that I should consider sending him or taking him out west since I will be out there for several months? I could leave him in a boarding facility, but I think that would be unfair to him and somewhat cruel.