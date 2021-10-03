Dead gator found in a New Orleans dumpster becomes a tattoo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was early September. The streets of New Orleans were lined with fallen limbs after Hurricane Ida, utility workers from across the South labored to restore power, and the tail of a large dead alligator protruded from a pink dumpster parked at the curb of an Uptown street. The fly-clouded creature had been partly wrapped in blue plastic tarp, the same stuff being nailed to innumerable wind-torn roofs around town.