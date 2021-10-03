CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Twins-Kansas City game recap

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rookie righthander gave up only one hit in five shutout innings, his best start in his final start of 2021. 9 First-inning home runs by Josh Donaldson this season, including four of his past seven. 6Consecutive games with a hit by Byron Buxton, a streak that includes six extra-base...

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Kansas City series preview

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP John Gant (1-4, 4.55 ERA) vs. TBA. Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (3-5, 6.78 ERA) vs. TBA. The Twins conclude the season on the road after finishing their final homestand of the season with a 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. ... The Twins, who went 4-3 on the homestand, were 13-14 in September. ... The Twins are 35-38 against AL Central teams. The Twins trail 7-9 in the season series with the Royals after losing two of three Sept. 10-12 to the Royals at Target Field. ... Gant will be facing the Royals for the first time this season. In his career, he is 0-1 in three relief appearances against the Royals. ... Jax is 0-1 with an 8.18 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season.
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers rally to beat Minnesota Twins, 10-7: Game thread recap

Detroit Tigers (75-83) vs. Minnesota Twins (71-87) When: 7:40 p.m. Thursday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). • BOX SCORE. HOF IN CAMP:Why Ben Wallace is spending time with Pistons during training camp. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (8-12,...
Wichita Eagle

Dozier and Merrifield lead the way as Kansas City Royals score 11 to beat the Twins

The offenses certainly weren’t packing it in early as the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins embarked on the final weekend series of the regular season. Hunter Dozier (3 for 5, two runs, two RBIs) and Whit Merrifield (3 for 4, two runs, RBI) led the way with three hits apiece, and Dozier hit his 16th home run of the season as the Royals slugged their way to an 11-6 win over the Twins in front of an announced 14,293 at Kauffman Stadium on Friday night.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins clinch last place in AL Central with loss at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Last place it is. And on merit, if Friday was any indication. The Twins clinched last place in the AL Central for the fifth time in the past 11 seasons, allowing the Royals to score at least two runs in five different innings en route to an 11-6 rout at Kauffman Stadium.
arcamax.com

Twins end 2021 season with 7-3 victory over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Jorge Polanco homered in the first inning, Byron Buxton in the fifth, and the Twins' 2021 season ended on a two-game winning streak with a 7-3 victory over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Minnesota finished with eight wins in its final 12 games, avoiding a 90-loss...
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Royals get blanked by Twins, setting up season-ending rubber match

Unfortunately for the Kansas City Royals, they couldn’t carry over any of the hits or runs from Friday night’s offensive outburst into Saturday’s game. One night after their highest-scoring game since the All-Star break, the Royals were held to three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 22,321 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday night. The Royals were shut out for the ninth time this year, the first time since August 24, at the Houston Astros.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Playoff drama absent in Kansas City as Twins close awful season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are scenarios for two-way ties, three-way ties, even a mammoth four-way tie that could extend the 2021 regular season into Monday or Tuesday. The Twins, however, know their season ends a few hours from now. "It was certainly disappointing. We came in with goals of...
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Tigers recap box for Wednesday

Although on a pitch count where he threw only 68 pitches through four innings, Barnes allowed just three hits and three walks without a single run. He also managed two strikeouts as a last-minute call-up starter. BY THE NUMBERS. 5 the number of consecutive games Byron Buxton has drawn a...
