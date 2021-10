The bus ride from Bismarck, North Dakota, to Duluth is 435 miles and takes about seven hours, not counting stops, but it would feel a lot longer if you lost. Fortunately, the Minnesota Duluth football team doesn’t have to know that feeling. The Bulldogs eked out their second straight road win, this time a 31-27 NSIC victory over Mary Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, before 3,593 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.

20 HOURS AGO