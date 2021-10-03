CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant woes continue: Customers are back, but workers are not

By Aaron Gregg, Hamza Shaban
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the pandemic, the Dor-Stop diner in Dormont had 16 to 18 employees working on a typical weekend. These days, after months of trying to fill job openings, some weekends they are down to just five. “It is extremely difficult right now, and I know we’re not alone,” said Jennifer...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Delays in background checks for new hires could be creating another hurdle for employers

Jane Yanosick is under pressure from employers. As president of Downtown-based KlinkCheck background services, Ms. Yanosick and her team feel the pressure from human resources directors, who are under pressure themselves from the higher-ups at their companies to hire workers and hire quickly. KlinkCheck, part of the business management consultant...
ECONOMY
CBS Minnesota

$1,000 Bonus For Hired Workers? Twin Cities Businesses Offering New Incentives To Attract Employees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The job market was red-hot this summer, but it’s cooling off significantly. Across the nation, there are around 11 million openings, including more than 1 million added in July alone. However, the latest reports show that employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, far below expectations. Still, the unemployment rate has dropped from 5.2% to 4.8%. According to CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger, many jobs remain unfilled because workers don’t want to go back to their pre-pandemic jobs for the wages currently being offered. This situation has local employers coming up with new incentives to attract workers. “I’ve never seen...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

As water crisis continues, some Wichita restaurants close, others ask customers to BYOB

No coffee at Spangles. No Sonic to be had anywhere but Haysville. And Pizza Ranch kindly requests that you bring your own beverage. Things keep getting stranger for Wichita restaurants, who already have been struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19 and now are tasked with figuring out how to operate during a city-wide water boil advisory, which was issued after a water main break on Thursday and persisted into Friday.
WICHITA, KS
rockydailynews.com

Some Denver restaurants requiring customers to be vaccinated

DENVER — From health care providers to certain city employees, more and more businesses are setting COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Now, customers of some Denver restaurants and bars also have to prove their vaccination in order to be served. The amount of restaurants and bars requiring customers to be...
DENVER, CO
Marin Independent Journal

If a restaurant doesn’t care, neither will their customers.

I don’t know why the daytime TV show was on, but it was. I blame it on my housemate, but then again, I blame a lot of what I do on her. It’s just easier that way. While signing off, the show host said, “Make sure to go out and eat. Restaurants need your business.”
RESTAURANTS
mynbc5.com

Workers needed to get mail, packages out to customers

WILLISTON, Vt. — The worker shortage and impending holiday season means more places are looking to hire. One industry in need now is mail, delivery and shipping services. UPS is looking to hire 500 seasonal employees in Vermont and about 100,000 nationwide. "We expect to double our volume of 20...
WILLISTON, VT
Connecticut Post

Consistency That Keeps Customers Coming Back

Behind the Review host and Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, shares a look at this week’s episode of the podcast. What is old can be new again if put in the right hands. Daniela B. thought she knew pizza, and she thought she knew what she liked. When her office celebrated a huge milestone in her life—her naturalization ceremony—the staff ordered pizza from Brick 3 Pizza in Milwaukee. What’s more American than celebrating citizenship with pizza?
SMALL BUSINESS
marketplace.org

The past and future of unionizing restaurant workers

Treasury bond yields are rising. Here's what that tells us. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to its highest level in three months this morning. Climate change is going to make buying a home even more expensive. by Andy Uhler. Sep 28, 2021. A report from the Mortgage...
LABOR ISSUES
FOXBusiness

Restaurants and hotels push back against the uptick in customer tantrums

Chris Sirianni typed four words in capital letters, hit print and taped the message to the front door of his restaurant. The printout said simply: "BE KIND OR LEAVE." In the weeks since Mr. Sirianni put his sign at the front of the Brewerie at Union Station in Erie, Pa., as well as on Facebook, customers have acted better. While it didn’t eliminate problem customers entirely, it has curbed what had been a mounting display of bad behavior, he says.
RESTAURANTS
Urban Milwaukee

Bars and Restaurants Bouncing Back

A report published last week by the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows the state’s bars and restaurants are recovering, but have not reached pre-pandemic levels. This is not because of a lack of customers or jobs, the report shows. It’s because restaurant and bar owners can’t find enough willing workers. “We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ediblelongisland.com

When The Restaurant Workers Themselves Are The Secret Ingredient

Back in 2019, arguably the last ‘normal’ year on record, the annual employee turnover rate for restaurant workers reached an all-time high of 75-percent. This statistic, while shocking, becomes even more so when you pause to consider two things: first, what this figure actually means—that roughly three quarters of restaurant workers in 2019 were unlikely to remain in their jobs for an entire year; and secondly, that in the two years that have passed since then, the situation has grown immeasurably more extreme.
ECONOMY
Fremont Tribune

Flood-hit Thai restaurant wins customers

A flood-hit restaurant in Thailand has become an unlikely dining hotspot after fun-loving foodies began flocking to its water-logged deck to eat amid the lapping tide.
RESTAURANTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Alex's Pit Stop II in Homewood hit with consumer alert

The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert at Alex’s Pit Stop II on Rosedale Street in Homewood after finding more than a dozen food safety violations. Some of the problems included food in unsound condition, lack of a system for date-marking foods, inadequate cleaning and sanitization of food and non-food contact surfaces, inadequate hand washing facilities and inadequate pest management.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

