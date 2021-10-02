CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
 7 days ago

America, a new season of " Saturday Night Live " is upon us. But don't fret: The iconic late-night series was up to the same-old tricks – mostly – in its first sketch back.

Debuting cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden (quite the plum gig ) addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of, uh, everything.

" Broadway 's back, that's exciting, right?" he asked to thunderous applause. But "so is the Taliban. Win some, lose some." (Guest performer Jim Carrey famously appeared as the president last season, before cast member Alex Moffat took over the role.)

Fellow politicians joined him, including Cecily Strong as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Aidy Bryant as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va.; Ego Nwodim as Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Melissa Villaseñor as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Moffat as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

'A bittersweet night': 'SNL' pays tribute to late former cast member Norm Macdonald

"What do I want from this bill? I'll never tell," Strong quipped. "Because I didn't come to Congress to make friends, and so far, mission accomplished."

Pete Davidson later appeared in the sketch as former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ("Governor-ish," in his words) to help Biden bolster his legislation's hopes. Cuomo resigned earlier this year in the fallout of his sexual harassment scandal .

"Just like me, it deserves a second chance," Davidson said. "And a third chance. And up to at least 11 chances."

'SNL' spoofs 'The View' COVID scare: 'It has to be on TV for HIPAA reasons'

After a whirlwind week of negotiations between Democrats trying to enact two central pieces of Biden's agenda, the White House and congressional leaders are doubling down on their commitment to pass the bills amid intraparty conflict.

"I believe I can get this done," Biden told a crowd of reporters on Saturday before boarding a flight on Marine One to Wilmington, Delaware. "I believe, when the American people are aware of what's in it, we can get it done."

Contributing: Matthew Brown, USA TODAY

'SNL' cast members Beck Bennett, Lauren Holt exit: Three new cast members announced

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden, Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema isn't here 'to make friends'

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

