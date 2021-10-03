Man of many talents, Garland “Mickey” Chambers has lived a life full of art, adventure and advocacy

SALISBURY — As the initial wave of COVID-19 gripped New York City in the spring of 2020, Garland Chambers spent 71 days in the hospital with the virus. Chambers, 83, discovered the sickness the same way many Americans did — when his smell disappeared and his taste for food became nonexistent. Shortness of breath eventually led him to call his daughter-in-law, who ordered an ambulance to pick him up from his Bronx residence.