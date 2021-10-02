Life, like the mighty Mississippi, can look very different when you change your perspective

The Indigo Girls weren’t fibbing. And the Mississippi's mighty, but it starts in Minnesota at a place that you could walk across with five steps down. On the edge of Lake Itasca, the Mighty Mississippi is inches deep. If you visit late afternoon in early fall, the sun may glow like magic as knee-high, wood fairy-like children scamper and splash across the river creating beauty that’s hard to grasp. Their parents may stand on the edge of the start of the great river and not realize the splendor in front of them, because they are tired. Watching those children play in that clear water may make you wonder many things — including how long each drop will take to find its way down to the places you know well, where the water is muddy and murky from carrying so much. You may feel a strange, but false, sense of ownership, of this water that you know in ways the people there can’t understand. They see it as pure and clear, suitable for children. You know what will happen as it moves on.