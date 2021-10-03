CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federation director resigns

By ituan
communityreporter.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Northey, who served as the executive director of the West 7th/Fort Road Federation for the last four years, resigned at the end of last month. In an email to community members, Northey said she did so to pursue work with her husband’s business. “While there are more projects and efforts that I would have liked to shepherd through, the opportunity’s window was small,” Northey wrote. “I am thankful for the community’s welcoming of me and for the opportunity to aid in the evolution of the organization to where it is today. The work has been very rewarding to me both personally and professionally.” The Federation is now in the hunt for Northey’s replacement, and the job posting can be found online at www.fortroadfederation.org/workforus.

