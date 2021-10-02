Women's Tennis Concludes Time at Toledo's Rocket Invite
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Bucknell women's tennis team competed against Youngstown State and host Toledo at the Rocket Invite on Saturday at the UT Varsity Tennis Courts. After suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of a Toledo side, senior captain Daniela Bellini and freshman Whitney King rebounded to blank Youngstown State's Julia Marko and Lili Minich, 6-0. With that result, they moved to an impressive 8-1 on the 2021-22 campaign.bucknellbison.com
