Mid-South Wrestling (1.6.1985) Review

By Adam Nedeff
411mania.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Originally aired January 6, 1985. -Your hosts are Boyd Pierce & Bill Watts, who’s back from vacation in Hawaii and says he enjoyed surfing. DOES NOT COMPUTE. -Breaking news! On Christmas night, the Rock & Roll Express defeated Ted DiBiase & Hercules Hernandez to capture the Tag Team Titles, which is as much of an excuse as this promotion needs to treat us to a Rock & Roll Express music video, with Ricky & Robert eye-humping the cameras, not so much with the eye of the tiger as of the bloodhound.

