Here’s how the SF Giants can clinch the NL West

By Tristi Rodriguez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Sunday is a very important day for the San Francisco Giants.

After being neck and neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, San Francisco can clinch the division a couple different ways.

Even though the Giants fell short to the San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday afternoon, they still had an opportunity to clinch the division if the Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday night.

However, Los Angeles didn’t let that happen.

The Dodgers beat the Brewers 8-3.

But don’t worry Giants fans, there’s still a chance.

San Francisco can clinch the division if they defeat the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon.

If they lose, they can still clinch if the Dodgers also lose on Sunday.

But here’s where it gets interesting.

If the Giants lose Sunday and the Dodgers win, the California rivals will be tied in regular season standings. They will play Game 163 for a NL West Tiebreaker game which would be played at Oracle Park on Monday because the Giants won the season series 10-9 over the Dodgers.

The time for that game has not been determined.

The last time a tiebreaker game was played was in 2018 at 1 p.m.

The winner of Game 163 clinches the division, while the loser will play in a one-game elimination NL Wild Card against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

