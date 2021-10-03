CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

No. 8 Arkansas no match for No. 2 Georgia, 37-0 thrashing

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zamir White rushed for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt for another score, and No. 2 Georgia pounded No. 8 Arkansas 37-0 on Saturday in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive shutout.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter despite playing without quarterback JT Daniels, who was held out with a right lat injury.

Stetson Bennett filled in for Daniels and passed for only 72 yards as the Bulldogs relied on their running game and top-rated defense to beat Arkansas (4-1, 1-1).

Georgia, leading the nation in total defense and scoring defense following last week’s 62-0 win at Vanderbilt, held Arkansas to 10 first downs and 156 yards.

The Bulldogs rushed for 273 yards. James Cook had 87 yards on 12 carries, Kenny McIntosh had 57 yards, and Kendall Milton ran for 48 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown.

Daniels was in uniform, but he missed his second game of the season after testing the injury in pregame warmups.

KJ Jefferson, also nursing an injury, completed 8 of 13 passes for 65 yards in three quarters of action for the Razorbacks.

