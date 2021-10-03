CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Anderson’s 52-yard TD highlights Temple’s win over Memphis

By AP
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064NBJ_0cFVotS800

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis completed a school-record tying 35 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Amad Anderson Jr. with 2:35 left, and Temple rallied past Memphis 34-31 on Saturday.

Temple extended its lead to 27-23 on a 32-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining and Memphis turned it over on downs near midfield with 2:53 left. Three plays later, Anderson caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline for a 34-23 lead.

Mathis also picked up 53 yards on four carries for Temple (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Anderson had three catches for 108 yards.

Freshman Seth Henigan was 24 for 40 for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Memphis (3-2). Calvin Austin III, ranked second nationally in receiving yards per game (133.2), caught eight passes for 104 yards.

Memphis built a three-score advantage in the first half for the second straight week, scoring the first 17 points before Temple tied it at 17 by halftime. Last Week, Memphis scored 21 points in the first quarter before losing to UTSA 31-28 on a field goal as time expired.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Tulsa takes down Tigers, 35-29

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29 Saturday night. Bryson Powers intercepted a Seth Henigan pass with 1:17 left that sealed it for Tulsa (1-5. 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Watkins burst up the middle, breaking three tackles and then carried a defender […]
TULSA, OK
WREG

How the Carrolls are impacting Briarcrest athletics

EADS, Tenn. (WREG) — Athleticism runs in the family for the Carrolls, a name synonymous with winning at Briarcrest Christian.  “This season we have a potential winning state and I think the same for my brothers too, you know they’re doing really well,” said Lady Saints goalkeeper Milan Carroll. Milan, her twin brother Max, and […]
SPORTS
WREG

Hooker throws three TDs, leads Tennessee past South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Part of the growth process of a college football program is getting the players to believe. Tennessee’s last two Southeastern Conference victories have played a significant role in the development of first-year coach Josh Heupel’s team. The Volunteers’ (4-2, 2-1) 45-20 victory over South Carolina (3-3, 0-3) Saturday was the first […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

WREG

945
Followers
362
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy