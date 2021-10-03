CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

State Grant Will Renovate Historic Theater in Southeastern San Diego

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZauK_0cFVnRy700
Coretta Scott King speaks at the Educational Cultural Complex in 1983. Courtesy San Diego Community College District

A historic theater in Southeastern San Diego that hosted such civil rights pioneers as Coretta Scott King, Maya Angelou, James Meredith and Jesse Jackson will be fully renovated with a $35 million state grant.

Senate President Toni Atkins pledged the grant in July, and announced at a ceremony on Friday that funding is in the 2021-22 California Budget.

The theater, located in the San Diego College of Continuing Education’s Educational Cultural Complex in Mountain View, will be upgraded with modern acoustic panels, sound system and lighting, while the entry, foyer and seating will be renovated. The project is estimated to be completed in 2024.

“We are both recognizing the history and reinvesting in the future, which is what is so important about today,” said Atkins at the ceremony.

“The layers of this rich treasure are deeper than I ever imagined. We are sitting on civil rights history. This is hallowed ground,” said San Diego Community College District Chancellor Carlos O. Turner Cortez.

The complex at 4343 Ocean View Boulevard has been a symbol of community and African American arts, culture, and activism since its beginnings in 1972. Coretta Scott King’s address there in 1983 influenced the decision to sign the law creating the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.

“The iconic ECC theatre has been an invaluable asset in southeastern San Diego, at the intersection of arts and activism, we have wreaked the benefits of change right here on this landmark civil rights campus,” said City Councilmember Montgomery Steppe. “There is no disputing this is a community safe space known for being at the center of the cultural revolution in our community and being known to be woven in the fabric of civil rights advocacy.”

Today, the complex continues to honor its inaugural purpose, by welcoming the public every February for a Black History Month celebration featuring live music, dance, and spoken word symbolic of African American legacy.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Encinitas Beaches Remain Open After Tar Ball Reports

Beaches in Encinitas remained open Saturday despite reports of tar balls washing ashore on North County beaches, while Carlsbad was monitoring the impact of the Orange County oil spill on its desalination plant, officials said. On Thursday, the county Health and Human Services Agency advised the public to be cautious...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

Mayor Todd Gloria, Community Members Open J Street Mini Park

Mayor Todd Gloria, along with city staff and community members, cut the ribbon on the new and improved J Street Mini Park in the Stockton neighborhood Thursday. “The improvements that have been made to J Street Mini Park are a tangible representation of my vision for parks in this city,” Gloria said. “Regardless of their address, San Diegans of all backgrounds, identities and abilities deserve easy access to high-quality parks and the benefits they provide. We won’t stop until every neighborhood has a park like this to call their own.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 8-10 – Freebies & Footprints

Fall is all about the cozy. Comfort food, a warm blanket, hot cider (or something stronger). Find homespun foods, good pours, homemade goods and more this San Diego weekend. Reminder: Kids Free San Diego continues through Oct. 31. Offers include free admission to venues such as the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, New Children’s Museum or the Japanese Friendship Garden, along with free activities, like whale watching or harbor cruises. There’s gratis meals at participating restaurants and hotels too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coretta Scott King
Person
James Meredith
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Maya Angelou
Times of San Diego

Moxie Re-Opens Live Theater with the Farcical Political-Opposite ‘Mineola Twins’

Either playwright Paula Vogel was politically prescient in 1999, or the country is moving backwards. Both are equally plausible. In her feminist satire, “The Mineola Twins,” Vogel shows that, in some rationally inconceivable way, ultra-conservative traditionalism and radical progressivism are two sides of the same coin — especially in their extreme forms.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renovate#Arts#Black History Month#Dance#Senate#California Budget#African American#City Councilmember
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy