African Heritage Reparation Assembly

RECEIVED 9/30/21 at 4:01 pm LIST OF TOPICS: 1. Call To Order: Welcome, Announcements, Agenda Review, and Approval of 9/28/2021 Minutes. 2. Reports and Comments: Public Comment. 3. Action and Discussion Items: a. Revisit Assembly agreements and meeting guidelines; b. Financials: i. Building Financial instruments to support recommendations ii. Developing funding mechanisms (tax revenue from Cannabis sales); c. Work Process – Dr. Jemison; d. Public Engagement; e. BAAM’s engagement with the Assembly. 4. Member Reports. 5. Upcoming Events. 6. Next Meeting Date: TBD. 7. Other Topics: Other topics the Chair did not reasonably anticipate 48 hours in advance of the meeting. 8. Adjourn.