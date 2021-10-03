Dillard's Volleyball Team Runs Winning Streak to 10 With Two GCAC Victories On Saturday
Philander Smith Game Scores: L, 25-22, W, 25-13, W, 25-19, W, 25-18 Rust College Game Scores: W, 25-9, W, 25-12, W, 25-11 Little Rock, Arkansas – The Dillard volleyball team (11-2, 4-0 GCAC) made it 10 wins in a row as they defeated Philander Smith (12-6, 2-2 GCAC) and Rust College on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Mims Gymnasium in the team's second Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Round-Up of the season. This is the second time in as many seasons that Dillard's volleyball program has had a winning streak of 10 or more matches.dillardbleudevils.com
