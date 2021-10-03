Light in the Darkness Walk held in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky (WTVQ) – A special walk and rally honoring those lost and struggling to addiction was held in Lawrenceburg today. Survivor Squad is a group compromised of people in recovery who reach out to help individuals and families battling addiction. The Light in the Darkness walk is their biggest event of the year. This particular walk is in honor of Survivor Squad member Cody Willhoite, who was lost to addiction last year.